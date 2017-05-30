Ok homeowners, this one’s for you! Jack Hope, Owner of Hope Plumbing, shares the 3 most important things for a homeowner to do:

Know the location of the main shut off valve for the water lines in your home.

Know the age of both your water heater and sump pump so that you know when they should be replaced as to avoid property damage. Sump pumps should be replaced approximately every five years and water heaters should be replaced approximately every eight years, depending on make and model.

3. Establish a relationship with a reliable plumber and have your plumbing system examined once per year.



To learn more, visit www.hopeplumbing.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOPE PLUMBING