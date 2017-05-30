93-year-old WWII veteran receives long-overdue medals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who fought in World War II was finally awarded several medals for his service Tuesday.

Paul Wagner, now 93, joined the Army in the 1940’s. He was deployed to Germany in October 1944. On December 16, Wagner fought in the Battle of the Bulge. During the battle, Wagner was struck by shrapnel and was taken as a prisoner of war.

Senator Todd Young presented Wagner four medals Tuesday in a ceremony.

“It’s entirely fitting that we recognize an American hero,” Young said.

Upon his release, Wagner spent a month in the hospital before heading home.

Sen. Young’s office was contacted by a friend of Wagner and informed the office that Wagner had not received medals he was due.

Young said his office contacted the National Records Office and Wagner was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the P.O.W Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the Combat Infantrymen Badge First Award.

“It’s the best,” Wagner said.

