BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Beech Grove Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Kassie Carman ran away and was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

She is 5’3″ and 110 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. Carman was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and a black sweatshirt.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911 or contact police at 317-358-7929.