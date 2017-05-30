Dad who killed son over biscuit sentenced to probation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –- After an argument over biscuits and gravy, an Indianapolis man will be on probation for two years for recklessly killing his 22-year-old son.

Fred Fleener III was upset because he wanted two biscuits when he was given one, family members told 24-Hour News 8 after the fatal shooting of his son Nov. 14, 2015. It occurred in the family home in the 4900 block of West Raymond Street on the west side.

Krystalen Fleener said in 2015 that her father opened fire after her brother, Fred Fleener IV, began hitting her and their wheelchair-bound cousin. She said her brother had psychological problems and recently stopped taking his medication.

As part of plea agreement with the Marion County prosecutor’s office, a charge of voluntary manslaughter against Fleener was dropped. He received a suspended prison sentence and the probation term on Tuesday.