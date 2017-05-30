Dallas Wings rout Indiana Fever, 89-62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Karima Christmas-Kelly scored a career-high 27 points Tuesday night to help the Wings rout the Fever.

She was 10 of 14 from the field to top her previous best of 24 points. She played just 26 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wings led by 16 after three quarters and started the fourth on a 13-2 run for an 85-58 lead with 5:47 left. The Fever scored just six points in the final 10 minutes.

Allisha Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (3-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 12 points and seven assists, and Kayla Thornton also scored 12. Glory Johnson grabbed her 1,000th career rebound to help the Wings to a 42-30 advantage on the glass.

Natalie Achonwa scored 13 points for Indiana (2-4).