Film shot in Indiana, featuring a mostly Hoosier cast, is released

It’s a short film produced right here in Indiana and set with a cast and crew who hail mostly from the Hoosier state. Alex Faurote, Editor, “Sarge the Movie,” and Glenn Pratt, Producer, “Sarge the Movie,” explain what it was like to make a movie about a WWII vet with dementia and PTSD, plagued by visions of a GI war buddy.

About:

Produced by DWA Healthcare Communications Group, which helped give the film a medically sound portrayal of the patient

Likewise, consulted with military experts to make sure we were accurate

Emotionally speaks to a number of audiences, including war vets, people afflicted with dementia, people who live in a skilled nursing facility, or loved ones of any of the above

Award winning in the festival circuit (best drama at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase and best music at the Reading International Film Festival)

To learn more, visit www.sargethemovie.com.