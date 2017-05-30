Firefighter Tim says you don’t need a grill or smoker to make a tasty brisket

No grill. No smoker. Just an oven, that’s all you need! Firefighter Tim shares his easy-to-make, yet delicious oven prepared brisket with roasted rainbow carrots!

Ingredients :

Brisket

2 Dry onion soup packets

Paprika

Kosher salt

Ground black Pepper

Garlic powder

Oven bag

Recipe :

Dry Brisket and pound both sides with meat cleaver. Next lightly salt, and pepper, both sides of brisket. Sprinkle paprika and garlic powder on brisket. Now pour contents of dry onion soup packages on brisket and rub all over. Place the fat side up in the oven bag and tie the ends. Cut 3 small holes in the bag and place in casserole dish, and then put it in the oven. Cook for 4 to 5 hours at 275 degrees. Take out let rest for 10 to 15 min remove from bag, pour juices over brisket and cut across the grain of the brisket.

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

Ingredients :

Rainbow carrots

Butter

Water

Parsley

Scrub and cut carrots, and place them in a pan with water half as high as the carrots are deep. Bring to a boil and then add 2 tablespoons butter and a couple pinches of parsley. Let simmer until carrots are soft.

Strawberry pie

Ingredients crust :

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup oil

2 tablespoons sugar

Teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

Ingredients pie filling:

Strawberries

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons corn starch

2 tablespoons white corn syrup

1 cup water

1 strawberry jello packet

Put flour, sugar and salt into pie pan and stir together. Add oil and milk and mix together with fork until a ball is formed. Press the crust down into the pie pan, covering the whole surface. Bake ten minutes at 400 degrees. Let cool.

Boil sugar, corn starch, corn syrup and water in saucepan (or in microwave), stirring constantly, until thick and clear. Take off heat and add Jello. Mix. Cool until like lukewarm.

Place berries into cooked pie shell. Drizzle jello mixture over each berry. Once all berries are covered, pour remaining jello mixture over berries. Refrigerate until cold.

Twitter: @firemantimcfd