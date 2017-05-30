Fishers looks to create waterfront park at Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers has made offers to purchase land with the intention of opening a waterfront park.

Mayor Scott Fadness has announced that the park would be 70 acres.

The city has made an offer to two companies that own the last remaining undeveloped land on the reservoir, Irving Materials, Inc. and Marina Limited Partnership. The city said that if an agreement for sale is not reached, the land could be condemned.

The park would include an amphitheater, fishing dock, public beach, a boardwalk and more. There will not be motorized boat launch permitted.

“The Geist area is one of Fishers’ most distinct assets and this park sets forth a momentum for the long term sustainability of Geist Reservoir, its residents, and our community at large,” said Fadness. “In conversations with multiple residents and stakeholders, I’ve heard time and time again the argument that the long term vibrancy of Geist is a concern. Part of that involves environmental, boat traffic, and new development. My hope is that this park development helps to mitigate those concerns for residents and turn Geist into a distinct asset for all of Fishers.”

Final design process is expected later this year or in early 2018. Fishers said the negotiation to purchase the land will remain confidential until a deal is finalized.