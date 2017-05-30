Fishers waterfront park would be multi-million dollar property purchase

Related Coverage Fishers looks to create waterfront park at Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind (WISH) — Fishers neighbors may soon find a new way to feel the crash of the water from a spot that looks anything like a beach.

“It’s just basically a gravel pit, with usually a bunch of cement trucks park in it,” Geist resident Gale Gehlhausen said. “That’s all it is.”

But soon, the site east of Olio Road, near 111th Street could be transformed into a waterfront park. On Tuesday, the city revealed a sketch, giving Kristin Harycki and her kids a lot of excitement.

“I like the bike trails, kayak rental, the paddle boarding, fishing pier,” Harycki said.

In order to make it happen, the city must buy 70 acres. Waterfront property that could cost $9 million dollars.

“Considering how pricey real estate is in this area, that might be a good price, I don’t know, but it sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? Yeah, it sure does,” Gehlhausen said.

The city may have announced plans, but don’t expect to dip into the Geist reservoir anytime soon. It could take several months before the city buys the land.

“Hopefully by the end of the year we’ll have the land acquired and we’ll take our time to make sure that we build a park that everybody wants to see in the community,” Mayor Scott Fadness said.

Mayor Fadness knows it’s a significant investment, which is why he says this park would be different from the rest. “I don’t think you’re going to see softball fields, and baseball fields and soccer fields, but rather, a passive park where folks can come and hike and bike trails, paddle boards, swim,” Mayor Fadness said.

A ribbon cutting Harycki can’t wait to see so she can enjoy the reservoir even more.

“This is great for families, and our kids to be more active, and enjoy paddle boarding, swimming, water parks,” Harycki said. “I think it’s going to be great for our community.”

Right now, the city is working on an agreement with a couple owners. If it falls through leaders are exploring using eminent domain to obtain the property.