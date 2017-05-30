Hockey fan who threw dead catfish onto ice during game faces charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – A Nashville Predators fan who is accused of throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night now faces charges.

According to Pittsburgh police, Jacob Waddell has been issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting a meeting.

The 36-year-old Nolensville man was not taken into custody, but officials said he would have to return to Pittsburgh for a future hearing. That hearing date has not been set.

Waddell was immediately escorted from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m.

Country singer Carrie Underwood, who is married to Preds captain Mike Fisher, tweeted Monday night that Waddell was her hero.

The hashtag #CatfishGuy was trending on Twitter following the incident.

Waddell tweeted Tuesday morning, “Charge they may, charge they might, that catfish still hit the ice last night! Go Preds!”

The Predators fell to the Penguins 5-3 in Monday night’s game.