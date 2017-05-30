Homemade explosive devices damage mailboxes in Indiana

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say several homemade explosive devices made using plastic bottles and toilet bowl cleaner have been found in recent days in mailboxes in central Indiana.

The Herald Bulletin reports Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday to investigate after two of the devices damaged mailboxes and two more were damaged Monday. No injuries were reported in the rural Anderson subdivisions.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger says typically they’re used for vandalism, but he says they’re “extremely dangerous if a person would happen to be too close to the device when it explodes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.