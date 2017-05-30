Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau files for separation

In this Feb. 6 1998, photo, Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool)

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

In this March 21, 2002, photo, Vili Fualaau watches as his attorney speaks during opening arguments in a lawsuit in Kent, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

King County court records show 33-year-old Vili Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9.

Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother of four when the relationship began.

The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together.

