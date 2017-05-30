IMPD arrests another member of ‘The Mob’ street gang

Related Coverage Street gang accused in 24 pharmacy robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of another member of “The Mob” street gang.

Earlier this month, federal investigators announced that charges had been filed against the gang. The group has been accused of robbing 24 pharmacies.

On Monday, IMPD arrested 18-year-old Julius Willis, who had a federal arrest warrant in connection to charges against the gang.

Two more men, 8-year-old Robert Dew and 18-year-old Oktober Robinson, were arrested on gun and drug charges.

IMPD said FBI Special Agents helped make the arrest. Investigators executed a search warrant on an apartment, recovering eight semi-automatic handguns, an AK-47 and an AR-15. Four of those guns were stolen.

Around $16,000 in cash was located, as were drugs such as cocaine, crack, heroin, marijuana and pills.

Mugshots of Willis and Robinson were not provided by IMPD.