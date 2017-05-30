Mom takes plea bargain after son, 3, took gun, killed sister

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head Tuesday accepted a plea bargain with Marion County prosecutors.

Asia Turentine was 23 years old when charged in January with a count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a count of neglect of a dependent. She has agreed to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a felony punishable by three to 16 years in prison. She will be sentenced July 7.

Sources with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in January that they believed the boy got the gun from his mother’s purse while she slept.

Court records say officers went about 2 p.m. Dec. 31 to a home in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive, at the Carriage House East Apartments off 42nd Street east of Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers said they found D-Asia Turentine shot in the head in the master bedroom. They found a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun on the bedroom floor. Police also found one 9mm shell casing on the floor, one bullet from the wall, and one bullet from the north wall in the bedroom.

Asia Turentine’s father told police she bought the gun for self-defense at home.