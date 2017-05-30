Phone store robbery brings hospital lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The robbery of a phone store led to a lockdown late Tuesday afternoon at an Indianapolis hospital.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of East 86th Street, and suspects were seen in the area of 86th Street and Township Line Road near St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, said an email from Officer James D. Gillespie, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman.

Two suspects have been detained, and police are looking for a third.

The hospital is not believed to be in imminent danger, Gillespie said.