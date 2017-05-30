Police search for suspects in connection to more than 90 stolen hats

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for two suspects wanted for theft.

According to the Crime Stoppers, two suspects were seen entering the Lids hat store in the Greenwood Park Mall on March 31 at approximately 6 p.m.

Police say two black men worked together to steal 94 baseball hats by stuffing them into a white plastic bag.

The hats are valued at $3,200.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-26-2-8477.