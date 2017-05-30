Pres. Trump to interview Anderson University President Pistole for vacant FBI director position

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator John Pistole testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pistole says hardened jihadists in Syria known as the Khorasan group represent "a clear and present danger" to passenger and cargo airline flights to the United States and Europe. Pistole says the purpose of U.S. military air strikes earlier this week that targeted the group was to disrupt an "imminent attack or attack entering the last phases of execution." (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director after firing James Comey, and is conducting more meetings to address the vacancy.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday with John Pistole, the former head of the Transportation Security Administration.

Pistole is currently the the president at Anderson University.

Trump also is meeting about the FBI opening with Chris Wray, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.

Before his foreign trip, Trump met with former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman also met with the president but removed his name from consideration.

