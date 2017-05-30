Residents working to cleanup their communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “It’s My City.” That’s the name of an initiative meant to cleanup Indianapolis.

Tuesday morning Mayor Joe Hogsett joined members of the community to pick up trash in the Riverside-United Northwest neighborhood.

It’s part of a three-year plan designed to bring community members together and also to make improvements in the city.

The “It’s My City” initiative will have a new focus each year.

This year is the year of clean.

Every month groups of people will help cleanup neighborhoods across Indianapolis.

