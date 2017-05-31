20-year-old dies in motorcycle-van crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man thrown from a motorcycle died after a crash with a van on the city’s northside side Wednesday, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of West 86th Street and Payne Road. Accident investigators believe the van was turning south onto Payne from the west lanes of 86th when the motorcyclist struck the van while travelling east on 86th. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically at the time of the accident.

The man, who was not immediately identified while his family was notified, was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for a blood draw as is standard procedure for accidents involving serious injury or death. No alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a cause of the crash, police said.