Noblesville investigating hazardous chemical spills at Indiana Transportation Museum

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Noblesville is investigating hazardous chemical spills at the Indiana Transportation Museum(ITM).

According to the city of Noblesville, the city began an investigation at Forest Park after receiving a tip expressing concerns about how the storage of some materials and equipment may be hazardous for the environment.

Early in the investigation, it was discovered that there issues with storage of some of fluids,container leakage and ground stains of oil, diesel fuel and other products normally used in the maintenance of ITM’s former railroad operations.

As a result of the investigation and their handling of their hazardous materials, both the City of Noblesville and the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Board have notified the ITM that they are in “serious default” under the terms of their release.

The ITM will immediately begin containment measures and develop a plan within 90 days for permanent removal of the contamination.

The city also stated that there was no immediate threat.