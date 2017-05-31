Bicyclist hit by police car in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A bicyclist was hit by a police car early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the intersection of Hoyt Avenue and Memorial Drive in Muncie.

According to the Indiana State Police, a 17-year-old male bicyclist was northbound on Hoyt Avenue when he ignored a red light and entered into traffic at the intersection with Memorial Drive.

Police say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive, who had a green light, was able to stop before striking the bicyclist. However, as the bicyclist continued northbound, it came into the path of a westbound Muncie Police Department vehicle, which also had a green light.

The police vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Officer Jacob Massoth, swerved in an attempt to miss the bike, but did strike the bicyclist.

The 17-year-old bicyclist was transported to I.U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.