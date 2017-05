She’s a mom of three, a host, producer, actress and more! Now, Candace Cameron Bure is sharing why family vacations are so important to her and how teens’ attitudes towards vacations can change over the years. Also, Cameron dishes on her Hallmark movies, Full House days and her ever-so-busy schedule!

Watch Candace as she chats with Amber LIVE from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio!

To learn more, visit www.KalahariResorts.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KALAHARI RESORTS