Community reacts after Trump interview Anderson University’s president for Director of FBI

ANDERSON, Ind (WISH) — Another Hoosier could be moving to the Washington.

The head of Anderson University could soon be the head of the FBI. John Pistole interviewed for the job on Tuesday.

Long before Anderson University, Pistole was a typical kid from the same city.

“We used to play football together and, even though he was a young kid, I always picked him to be first on my team because he was one heck of a quarterback,” said childhood friend David Helvey.

And now, Pistole could become quarterback for the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

“I’d say John Pistole is the perfect man for the job,” said John Blevins, who is also a childhood friend.

Helvey added, “His resume speaks for itself.”

A resume that goes back to 1978, when Pistole graduated from Anderson University where he earned a bachelors degree. After that, he went on to law school and practiced law for two years. In 1983 he started his career with the FBI, where he worked for the next 26 years. After the September 11 attacks, Pistole lead the counter-terrorism program with the FBI and was later promoted to deputy director. In 2010, President Obama appointed him head of the TSA. Pistole served until 2014 and then moved back to Anderson. He is now the acting president of Anderson University.

“I fly a lot in and out of the country and I’ve always felt secure and safe knowing that John Pistole is at the helm” said Blevins.

Helvey said, “When you look at the history he’s had in the government, one person that stood out in our community and the nation is John Pistole.”

And if President Trump passes on Pistole, back home in Anderson, there’s always a place for him.

“He’s a good little quarterback in sandlot football, that was fun. Go John,” said Helvey.

No word yet on when President Trump will make a decision on who he will hire. WISH-TV reached out to the FBI and TSA, but they did not want to comment at this time. We also reached out to Anderson University, but have not heard back from them.