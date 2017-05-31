FAA seeks $435,000 fine against United over plane inspection

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 8, 2015 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. U.S. airlines have ramped up an aggressive lobbying campaign that seeks nothing less than converting the government from industry regulator to business ally. The big three legacy carriers, Delta, American and United, want the Obama administration to protect them from competition from foreign airlines, arguing those rivals can undercut ticket prices thanks to government subsidies or cheaper labor. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a $435,000 penalty against United Airlines, saying the carrier failed to inspect a repair job before putting a plane back into service.

The FAA said Tuesday that United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on a Boeing 787 in 2014, and the plane was used on 23 flights before the required inspection was performed. The FAA said United used the plane on two flights after being told the inspection had been skipped.

Airlines can appeal proposed penalties. A spokesman for Chicago-based United says the airline took action after identifying the issue and is working with the FAA to review the matter.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV