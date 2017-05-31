Grandfather finds baby’s coffin found upside down, floating in water-filled grave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CNN) — A grandfather is demanding answers after he discovered his six-month-old grandson’s coffin floating in water, upside down.

“He was six months. He was born with cerebral palsy,” said Tony Jones.

Jones and his family just wanted to put flowers on his grandson’s grave.

Instead they found little Ashton Mackey’s casket floating upside down in the spot where he was buried just two weeks ago at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road.

“It just brought back all those feelings I had a couple of weeks ago and how disgraceful it is,” said Jones.

The cemetery was closed for Memorial Day so the family couldn’t notify employees.

But the family did call police who came out and spent more than an hour taking a report.

Jones figures his grandson’s casket was not buried properly and the heavy rain caused it to float out of the ground.

The graves next to it in this section, called Babyland, are intact.

Jones and his family want to put it upright and re-bury Ashton, but Jones was apprehensive.

“Because I hadn’t touched it yet. I’m hoping he’s not floating in the water also,” Jones said.

The family was able to upright the sealed casket and move it while they removed the water, bucket-by-bucket.

Then they re-buried Ashton, making sure to put plenty of dirt on top.

“Disgraceful, disgraceful. Ain’t nothing else I can say about it,” Jones said.