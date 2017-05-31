Indy, Gary airports receive federal grants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A taxiway at Indianapolis International Airport will receive $2.8 million for renovations, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

A meeting for potential contractors on the Taxiway C project was set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Across the nation, the Federal Aviation Administration plans to award $527.8 million in grants to 584 airports.

The only other Indiana airport to receive a grant was Gary/Chicago International in Gary. Its $4.9 million grant will fund the last payment for an extension of Runway 12/30.