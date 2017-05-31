Latest restaurant openings and closings in Indianapolis

The culinary scene in Indy is on the move! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger has the latest news:

We’ve had two recent closures announced: the Elbow Room and LongBranch.

Pumkinfish, a gift and specialty food shop, recently opened on Mass Ave.

Also on Mass Ave., World of Beer, a Florida-based chain, will be opening in the former Mass Ave toys location. Mass Ave Toys has relocated to the 54th and the Monon area.

Construction has begun on the former Double 8 grocery location at 46th Street and College Avenue that will become food entrepreneur Kimbal Musk’s latest Next Door restaurant. He also plans to open Hedge Row, a more upscale farm-to-table restaurant on Mass Ave.

And Return of the Mac hits Hamilton County this weekend with a mac-and-cheese fest in Noblesville.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.