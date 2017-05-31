Lawsuit says gym teacher locked student in school closet

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A gym teacher at a Muncie school is accused in a lawsuit of unlawfully restraining a student in a locked closet.

The student’s parent is suing Adam Havice and Muncie Community Schools. The parent’s girl attended Muncie Central High School in the spring 2015 semester.

Havice is now a health teacher and head volleyball coach at Carmel High School.

The lawsuit said Havice “ridiculed, made fun of and insulted” the girl throughout the spring 2015 semester “in front of the entire gym class.” In addition, gym class was moved outdoors about May 26, 2015, and a medication the girl was taking to treat mental health issues caused her to be sensitive to light. But instead of having the girl go to the library or a study hall during the outdoors gym class, Havice locked her in a closet near the gymnasium floor, the lawsuit said.

The parent’s lawsuit calls the school district negligent in hiring and supervising Havice, and seeks damages for false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the girl.

Attorney Jake Dunnuck filed the lawsuit in a Delaware County court on Thursday. No court dates have been set.