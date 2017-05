MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody in connection with child pornography charges Wednesday morning.

It happened when authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Monrovia in the 2600 block of West McCracken Road following a five month investigation.

32-year-old Michael Polston was soon arrested on ten felony counts of possession of child pornography.

He was later taken to Morgan County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.