Man gets 60 years in prison for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man that prosecutors say was under the influence of drugs when he fatally shot a man was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison.

David Scott was convicted of murder and aggravated battery, while an attempted murder charge was dropped as part of a plea bargain, according to court records.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators said Scott shot two people March 8, 2015, in an apartment in the 1600 block of Centurion Circle. That’s near West 79th Street and Harcourt Road on the north side. He was 21 years old when the shooting occurred.

Scott was standing outside with his hands up when they arrived at the apartment building, officers said. Prosecutors believed he was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms when he killed 25-year-old Ian Buschmann and injured Jacob Spears.

Spears told police a group was hanging out at the apartment when Scott, who was on drugs, took out a gun and started shooting.