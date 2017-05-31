Man listening to iPod hit, killed by train in Michigan

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County man was listening to his iPod when he was hit and killed by a train, according to the Hartford Police Chief.

Police Chief Ramon Beltran says the 55-year-old Hartford man was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks when he was hit around 8:42 a.m. Wednesday.

A worker at a local business said the train was still stopped on the tracks near the intersection of Main and Railroad streets in downtown Hartford at 11:30 a.m. Beltran said the tankers on the train must be individually inspected as a precautionary measure before the train is allowed to move and the area can reopen.

The incident happened almost two years to the day that a 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a freight train while wearing headphones in Hartford. He too, was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks when he was hit.

The workers on the train tried to warn the man by blowing their horn several times, but he did not react.