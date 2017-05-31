Man loses leg after tubing accident on Lake Shafer, 2 arrested

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Conservation officers are investigating a Memorial Day tubing accident on Lake Shafer that left one man with severe injuries.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers responded to a home on Chamber Court at about 8 p.m. for the report of a tubing injury.

An investigation revealed Jason Mullendore, 31, of Lafayette collided with a dock support pole while being pulled in a tube. Mullendore had a significant leg injury and was losing a considerable amount of blood.

He was taken to IU White Hospital and immediately flown to Indianapolis.

Mullendore underwent surgery and lost his leg because of the injury. He is currently in serious condition, DNR said.

Adults who were on the boat during the crash told police a 24-year-old Lafayette woman was operating it. Authorities determined that was a lie and identified John Mentel, 59, of Monticello as the boat’s operator.

Mentel and Cole Hartman, 23, of Delphi were arrested for misdemeanor false informing. They were booked into the White County Jail.

DNR officials said more charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.