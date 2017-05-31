Netflix stock up more than 30 percent this year

FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Netflix’s stock is up more than 30 percent in 2017.

The online streaming video service is now worth more than $70 billion. The company has also posted strong subscriber growth in the U.S. and internationally.

Also, Apple is working on a chip dedicated explicitly to artificial intelligence. The processor is known internationally as the Apple Neural Engine, according to a report from Bloomberg.

For more on these and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

