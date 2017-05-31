Netflix stock up more than 30 percent this year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Netflix’s stock is up more than 30 percent in 2017.

The online streaming video service is now worth more than $70 billion. The company has also posted strong subscriber growth in the U.S. and internationally.

Also, Apple is working on a chip dedicated explicitly to artificial intelligence. The processor is known internationally as the Apple Neural Engine, according to a report from Bloomberg.

