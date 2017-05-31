New closure in place for south side interstate project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Construction to rebuild six bridges at the intersection of I-65 and I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis entered a new phase as of Wednesday morning.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-465 shut down for a 150-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“During the ramp closure, interstate traffic will be directed north to the Raymond Street (Exit 109) interchange to return southbound on I-65 and access westbound I-465,” the department notified travelers in a news release.

The $19.6 million dollar project will replace bridges originally constructed in 1963.

Work started in March 2017 and was expected to finish by the end of the year.