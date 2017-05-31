Road rage incident ends with shattered window, 1-year-old hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A drive home for an Indianapolis woman ended with a shattered window and her 1-year-old daughter hurt from what police are calling a road rage incident.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon near 38th Street and Tudor Park Drive.

The 24-year-old victim told 24-Hour News 8 she couldn’t believe what happened when she heard the glass shatter in the backseat.

“We heard it shattered and then my sister like froze, she didn’t know what to do,” said Nichole Tolliver. “I told her to pull over to make sure the kids were okay.”

Tolliver showed 24-Hour News 8 the damage to her black Dodge Neon just one day after a scary encounter with another driver on the far east side.

“Never in my life. I could never think of somebody that would be that mad to do something like that,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said her sister was driving. Tolliver sat in the front passenger seat while her daughters, ages 1 and 3, sat in the back.

They were on their way home when Tolliver said another driver tried to pass them.

“I knew she was trying to speed and I know she was trying to get ahead of us but there’s cars on both sides so she wasn’t able to,” Tolliver explained.

She said that driver slowed down right next to them then threw something at their car.

“I think she was trying to throw it at my sister, but she threw it at my back window,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver had no idea what the other driver threw at her car, but it was strong enough to shatter the glass window.

“I don’t know if she had a bad day and that just made it worse,” she said. “She was trying to get home? I don’t know what happened.”

Tolliver said the glass got all over her 1-year-old daughter, who was sitting by the window.

“It was all in her hair and all over her body. I had to take her clothes off and everything,” Tolliver said. “There was a piece of glass actually stuck in her chest and I had to remove that.”

Tolliver said she is thankful her daughter didn’t have serious injuries.

“I thank the Lord that she is okay because if something were to happen to her, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said.

Tolliver said couldn’t get a license plate number on the other car. She described the car to police as a red Nissan Maxima.