Suspect in downtown garage attacks says he left prison days earlier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old man told police he had been released from prison just days before he became a suspect in two sexual assaults in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on patrol found Anthony Jones, 25, on May 23 in the downtown area, a day after two women reported being sexually assaulted downtown, according to court documents. He told police had had been released from prison May 11 and was seeking a place to stay.

He was arrested Sunday. Jones was formally charged Wednesday on eight felonies — including rape, robbery, criminal confinement and kidnapping — and four misdemeanors.

Court documents from Wednesday’s hearing outlined reports on the attacks.

About 9 a.m. May 22, a woman told police a man followed her to her apartment building from the East Street exit of a parking garage in the 100 block of North New Jersey Street. She said after the man touched her inappropriately in the apartment building elevator, she hurriedly went into her apartment.

About 10:45 a.m. that same day, another woman who was going to her vehicle during a break from work reported a man sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her in the same parking garage. The man took her smartphone, smartwatch and pills, she told police. When she began screaming for help after seeing someone else in another part of the garage, the man ran off, she told police.

Jones was being held on a $150,000 bond. A public defender was appointed for him. A trial was scheduled for July 31.