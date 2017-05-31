Take a swing at the IMA’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course

Mini Golf at the IMA returns for a second year with a brand new, artist-designed course! This year’s theme is the natural world, complementing other nature experiences at the IMA this summer. Stephanie Perry, Assistant Director of Communications at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and Mattie Lindner, Communications Coordinator at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, give Tracy a quick lesson and tell us more about the big event!

Course features 18 holes designed by local and regional artists

50-60 submissions received for 2017, 15 new holes were selected, 3 returning from last year’s course

A playable, interactive art experience– art you can touch!

Clubhouse on the course serves beer, wine, soda, hot dogs, snacks and more!

Opened Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day

Open during regular museum hours, which includes Thursday evenings until 9 pm

Included with general admission to the IMA and free for members

Not featured on the course but will travel around to various community events around Indy this summer Hole inspired by our popular Funky Bones sculpture in our Art & Nature Park Designed by artist Colin Nesbit who also has a hole featured on the course



To learn more, visit www.imamuseum.org.