Teenage girl dies after being struck by vehicle while retrieving ball

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Clay County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. when authorities responded to a pedestrian struck call in front of a home on State Road 246.

Early investigations showed a man was travelling eastbound on SR 246 when a 15-year-old girl crossed into his path in an attempt to retrieve a ball.

The girl was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where she later died.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.