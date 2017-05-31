The spirit it takes to start a small business

Small businesses are extremely important to our economy. In fact, the 28 million small businesses in America account for 54% of all U.S. sales. Small businesses also provide 55% of all jobs in the U.S. That’s why the not-for-profit Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) around the nation are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams. America’s SBDC President and CEO Tee Rowe teams up with Jason Dorsey, one of the nation’s top researchers into the generational attitudes of various groups, like Millennials and Gen Z. Together they share some timely and important information from a new report from The Center for Generational Kinetics and the SBDC that provides some surprising results.

WHAT YOU WILL SEE & LEARN FROM THE NEW America’s SBDC STUDY:

MOTIVATED MILLENNIALS –The Millennial mindset is the most entrepreneurial. In fact, 49% of Millennials intend to start their own business in the next 3 years

MONEY RESOURCE —Learn the latest resources available to new entrepreneurs and how much money it really takes to start a business

PLAN AHEAD —41% of Americans would quit their job and start a business in the next 6 months with the right tools and resources

BIZ BARRIERS—All generations feel access to capital is the #1 barrier to starting a business, regardless of age

ABOUT:

America’s SBDC represents America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States and its territories.

The mission of America’s SBDC is to represent the interests of our members and their SBDCs, by promoting, informing, supporting and continuously improving America’s nationwide network of SBDCs.

The mission of America’s nationwide network of SBDCs is to help new entrepreneurs realize the dream of business ownership, and to assist existing businesses to remain competitive in the complex marketplace of an ever-changing global economy.

Hosted by leading universities, colleges and state economic development agencies, and funded in part by the United States Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 1,000 service centers are available to provide no-cost business consulting and low-cost training.

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can go to their local SBDCs for FREE face-to-face business consulting and at-cost training, on topics including:

Writing business plans

Accessing capital

Marketing

Regulatory compliance

Technology development

International trade

For more information, visit: www.AmericasSBDC.org

