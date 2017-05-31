Using blueberries to give your backyard bash a southern twist

It’s a Backyard BBQ Bash! Today on Indy Style, Chef Elle Green, Chef Elle Green & Co., plays up her southern roots with a barbecue sauce made with blueberries, along with hoecakes and blueberry peach tea!

Blueberry Barbecue Sauce

1 lb. fresh blueberries, washed and rinsed

1 c. balsamic vinegar

1 c. dark brown sugar, loosely packed

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. ground red pepper

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. sea salt

Directions:

Set a large pot over medium heat and add ingredients. Once it begins to boil, cook an additional 5 minutes. Transfer contents to a blender and process until smooth. If necessary, strain for a silky, smooth consistency.

Blueberry Hoecakes

1 ½ c cornmeal

½ c plain flour

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

8 tbsp. butter, melted

1 ½ c buttermilk

2 eggs

1 tbsp. honey

1 ½ c fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried

Directions:

Add dry ingredients to a large bowl, using a whisk to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk melted butter, buttermilk, eggs, and honey. Combine both mixtures, stirring to fully incorporate.

Heat electric griddle to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

For each hoecake, spoon a tablespoon of batter onto the hot griddle, leaving about 2 inches between each cake. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Gently flip and cook an additional minute.

Transfer hoecakes to a platter and repeat until there is no more batter.

Blueberry-Peach Tea

16 oz. water

16 oz. cold water

1 large black tea bag

1 c blueberries, crushed

2 peaches, quartered

½ c sugar

splash of moonshine or gin

Directions:

Set a pot over medium heat and add 16 ounces of water. Once boiling, turn the heat off and add tea bag, crushed blueberries, peach slices, and sugar.

Stir and cover with a lid. Allow to set undisturbed 15 minutes. Remove tea bag. Add cold water and stir.

Serve over ice and garnish with fresh blueberries and peach slices.

