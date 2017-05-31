Using blueberries to give your backyard bash a southern twist

It’s a Backyard BBQ Bash! Today on Indy Style, Chef Elle Green, Chef Elle Green & Co., plays up her southern roots with a barbecue sauce made with blueberries, along with hoecakes and blueberry peach tea!
Blueberry Barbecue Sauce
1 lb. fresh blueberries, washed and rinsed
1 c. balsamic vinegar
1 c. dark brown sugar, loosely packed
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. ground red pepper
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. sea salt
Directions:
Set a large pot over medium heat and add ingredients. Once it begins to boil, cook an additional 5 minutes. Transfer contents to a blender and process until smooth. If necessary, strain for a silky, smooth consistency.
Blueberry Hoecakes
1 ½ c cornmeal
½ c plain flour
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
8 tbsp. butter, melted
1 ½ c buttermilk
2 eggs
1 tbsp. honey
1 ½ c fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried
Directions:
Add dry ingredients to a large bowl, using a whisk to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk melted butter, buttermilk, eggs, and honey. Combine both mixtures, stirring to fully incorporate.
Heat electric griddle to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.
For each hoecake, spoon a tablespoon of batter onto the hot griddle, leaving about 2 inches between each cake. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Gently flip and cook an additional minute.
Transfer hoecakes to a platter and repeat until there is no more batter.
Blueberry-Peach Tea
16 oz. water
16 oz. cold water
1 large black tea bag
1 c blueberries, crushed
2 peaches, quartered
½ c sugar
splash of moonshine or gin
Directions:
Set a pot over medium heat and add 16 ounces of water. Once boiling, turn the heat off and add tea bag, crushed blueberries, peach slices, and sugar.
Stir and cover with a lid. Allow to set undisturbed 15 minutes. Remove tea bag. Add cold water and stir.
Serve over ice and garnish with fresh blueberries and peach slices.
About Chef Elle: Recipe Developer; TV Culinary Contributor (WREG); TODAY Show Food Contributor; Food Stylist; Whole Foods Market Guest Cooking Instructor; eHow Culinary Presenter and Contributor; Culinary Production Crew (Credits include): Taste of Derby, Taste of NFL, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival and Saint Simons Food and Spirits Festival
– – – Additional appearances include: SELF Magazine, Shape Magazine on-line, RetailMeNot, Heirloom Meals Christmas Special and Restaurant Hospitality
– – – To learn more, visit chefellegreen.com/ Instagram and Twitter @chefellegreen