INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the accident happened on Northbound 465 at the Washington Street exit.

Those who were taken to the hospital did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Multi car accident with entrapment NB 465 at Washington St exit. 2 people transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/mc7RUPk8V6 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 1, 2017