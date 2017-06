INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Missing persons’ detectives are seeking help in finding a 55-year-old Indianapolis man.

Gregory Perry was last seen at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Cannon Ball Brewing Co., 1702 Bellefontaine St., northeast of East 16th Street and College Avenue. Perry is described as being 6-foot-2 and 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, call Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.