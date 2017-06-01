Angie’s List lays off more employees amidst merger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A month after announcing its merger with IAC’s HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List on Thursday announced a round of layoffs.

Leslie Arena, a vice president for Angie’s List, issued a statement:

As part of Angie’s List ongoing focus on improving operational effectiveness, we’ve implemented changes primarily in our sales organization. These changes resulted in the reduction of approximately 70 employees and were driven by improved processes to meet the needs of our customers.”

Angie’s List had another round of layoffs in November, but did not release the number of employees affected.

Angie’s List and its former competitor, HomeAdvisor, will combine to create a new publicly traded company called ANGI Homeservices Inc. Backers say the pairing will allow homeowners to be matched with professionals in the $400 billion home services market.

Angie’s List saw a boost Thursday on its NASDAQ listing. The stock rose more than 2 percent to close at $12.31 a share.