Celebrate 25 years of the B&O Bicycle Tour

Time to celebrate and ride! Join the fun on June 3 to celebrate the 25thanniversary of the B&O Bicycle Tour. New this year, riders on all 4 routes will see the newly paved section of the trail including the bridge over White Lick Creek. In addition to the usual free lunch and live music, there will be a frozen treat for all riders. Choose the 10, 25, 45 or 62 mile ride through Hendricks County, Indiana.

Registration includes lunch and live music after your ride, and the tour begins and ends in Williams Park. Check-in begins 7:00 AM. Riders begin departing at 8:30 AM.

To learn more, visit www.botrail.org.