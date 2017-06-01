Defense secretary to award Indianapolis Fire Department support of National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department will receive the Secretary of Defense Freedom Support Award, the highest honor given to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees, according to announcement Thursday from Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

IFD was among 15 recipients chosen from over 3,000 nominations. Recipients will be honored Aug. 25 at a Pentagon ceremony.

Fire Chief Ernest Malone said in a news release, “Our firefighters serving their city and community, who also serve their state and country as guardsmen, are the real reason we were selected. Their strength, leadership and selfless dedication to service cannot be understated. We are committed to supporting them in that mission.”

He said the working labor-management efforts between the fire department, Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Local 416 and city officials help provide Guard and Reserve employees with the tools and time necessary to train, serve, deploy and defend.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement:

“The brave men and women in the Indianapolis Fire Department to whom this accolade is awarded are truly extraordinary Americans and we are lucky to have them as public servants for our great city. The Indianapolis Fire Department is the finest in the nation, and I couldn’t be more proud to see the men and women who serve the Indianapolis community recognized for their sacrifice both at home and abroad.”