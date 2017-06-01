Denim 101: What to wear with your jeans

Boyfriend jeans, capri jeans, distressed jeans, skinny jeans and more. Jean options today are plentiful, and it can be a bit tricky trying to decide which top pairs best with which jeans and which shoes go best with well, you get it! Jen Russell, Owner of JenDaisy Boutique, helps break it all down for us and keep our dressing options “simplified!”

How to style different styles of jeans: (courtesy of Jen!)

Angel, our first model, is wearing what is called a Boyfriend Jean, with the leg of the jeans rolled or cuffed up. I personally love this style of jean because it’s more of a relaxed fit and not so tight on the bum and legs. We paired it with one of my favorite summer looks and that is this beautiful floral kimono. Boyfriend jeans can be worn with basically any type of shoe in the summer. To carry them over for winter just add a cute bootie.



Kara, our second model, is wearing a Distressed Embroidered Jean. This look is so hot this year with jeans, shirts and dresses. We made this a casual comfy look by pairing it with converse and a basic tee. When a jean or pant have a lot going on with a pattern or design, it’s best to keep the top simple to not over power the jeans. With a high-waisted jean, you can knot your top like we did on Kara or even wear a crop top. It’s a fun look for summer!

Alexis is our last model, and she is wearing a skinny white jegging. I have a lot of girls not sure how to wear jeggings. We paired it with this adorable off-the-shoulder top and cute wedges. Jeggings come in all different colors and styles. We carry these all the time at JenDaisy and they are usually only $15!! They are a more light weight pant for summer and super soft! Jeggings can be worn with longer tunics or even pair with a shorter dress for a more relaxed look. If you have not tried a pair of jeggings, you are missing out. Especially for those girls who hate jeans, these are a great alternative. They can be worn year round!

To learn more, visit www.jendaisy.com.