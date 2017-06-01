Fair season kicks off with the Saint Simon Festival

Lemon shakeups, wings, giant tenderloins and more! Get your “festival face” ON because it’s almost time for the St. Simon Festival, and you’re invited!

Here are the details:

Saint Simon Festival

June 8-10, St. Simon the Apostle Church

– Warmer temperatures means festival and fair season is here, and one of the first festivals of the Summer is the St. Simon Festival on on Indy’s northeast side

– St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church is home to the city’s largest Catholic Parish Festival, bringing in more than 20,000 people over the 3-day event

– This year’s Festival is next weekend, June 8, 9, 10th, featuring carnival rides for children and adults, a Kid Zone for younger festival goers, carnival games, food and drink, a 21+ casino and live entertainment from bands like My Yellow Rickshaw.

– In addition to massive tenderloins, the most popular food item every year is the Lemon Shake Up, which we are making on air today.

– Lemon Shake-ups are made from fresh-squeezed lemons and simple syrup made from real sugar

To learn more, visit:

http://www.saintsimonfestival.com

https://www.facebook.com/saintsimonfestival/