Fishers’ Nickle Plate district to get a residential upgrade

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers downtown is about to get a new look, thanks to a local developer who plans to build new homes.

About 60 houses will be built south of 116th Street, just east of Lantern Road, in what will become the South Village of Nickle Plate.

Representatives from Gradison Design Build group stood at the corner of Morgan and Meadows Drive Thursday to talk about their plans. The designs are urban, modern-looking houses.

In order to make it happen, a number of current homes will be torn down. The group explained why they picked the spot.

“This area has a great feel to it with the trees, the quietness of the road, and without the hustle and bustle of 116th Street or some of the other major roads,” Gradison Design Build partner Mark Gradison said.

“This is a really neat opportunity for us to do something that we’ve never been before, but clearly through our 30 years of experience believe this to be an incredible opportunity for Fishers,” Gradison Design Build partner Joe Gradison said.

The company plans to break ground on the first home next month, starting with 20 homes. The goal is to build 60 homes within the next five years. Houses will start at $400,000 and cost as much as a million dollars.