Get your paddles ready for National Canoe to Work Day

Leave the car at home tomorrow and CANOE to work instead! Friday marks the 6th annual “Canoe to Work Day,” and you’re invited to come on out!
- Mayor Hogsett will be there this year with an address for participants at 7:15, then canoeing along with us.
- Started by Christopher B. Burke Engineering, LLC. six years ago.
- Launches from access point off Fall Creek at 7:30 a.m. that day and exits near the Indianapolis Zoo. If interested in joining us, contact on our FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1785833461746351/
- You can use a canoe or kayak
- Not the easiest commute but helps put a focus on our waterways
- So many gorgeous waterways around the state to explore
- Indiana’s waterways are a valuable resource
- The annual commute by canoe is a great way to promote a corporate culture of fitness and wellness
- This year’s partners: The City of Indianapolis, Citizens Energy Group, White River Canoe Company, Indianapolis Zoo and Bee Coffee Roasters.
To learn more, visit: