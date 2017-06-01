Indiana cities awarded $2.3M for brownfield cleanups, reuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government has awarded several Indiana cities and government entities $2.3 million to help them redevelop abandoned and unused former industrial sites.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says its brownfield funding can give residential property values a boost near brownfield sites when they are cleaned up and redeveloped.

The grants announced Wednesday include $300,000 each for Indianapolis, Bloomington and Connersville. The Madison County Council of Governments will also receive $300,000 to investigate industrial properties in Alexandria, Anderson and Elwood.

Logansport was awarded $600,000 in conjunction with Cass County’s Eel Township and Fulton County to target sites in Logansport and Rochester’s downtown areas and other locations.

The Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will use its $475,000 grant to assess industrial properties in Greensburg, Madison, North Vernon and Shelbyville.